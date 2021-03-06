Uttarakhand: BRO builds bridge to reconnect villages in disaster hit Chamoli district

Rescue work being done after the flash flood in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

With the launch of Bailey Bridge in Reini Village, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has reinstated connectivity in a record 26 days to the 13 border villages of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district which were cut off due the flash floods on February 7. The Bridge is a 200 feet structure on Joshimat – Malari road across the Rishiganga River.

In a release, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, DG Border Roads said that BRO has named the bridge as “The Bridge of Compassion” to pay tribute to the fallen Karma Yogis of Renie Power Plant & NTPC Power Plant.

The glacial lake outburst flood in Rishiganga River on February 7 had washed away a 90 mtr RCC Bridge near Reini Village on Joshimat – Malari road. This bridge was the only link to Niti Border in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand. The flood had also washed away a hydro electric plant located at the same site and trapped workers of the hydro electric plant in the inundation.

“Border Roads Organisation (BRO) true to its motto “Shramena Sarvam Sadhaym” quickly swung into action by deploying 20 small teams consisting of 200 personnel of 21 BRTF under Project Shivalik in the affected area for relief and rehabilitation work. BRO inducted more than 100 Vehicles / Equipments and plants that included 15 Heavy Earth Moving Equipments/Machinery like Hydraulic Excavators, Dozers, JCBs, and Wheel Loaders etc. BRO also inducted critical equipment with the help of Indian Air Force,” BRO said in release.

It added that the task was very challenging due to a steep cliff on the far bank and 25-30 mtr debris / muck on the home bank and non-availability of working space on either side. BRO overcame these challenges by employing engineering ingenuity and also air induction of critical equipments on the far bank. Bailey Bridge components were simultaneously collected from Jammu, Pathankot, Nelong and Rimkhim.

All this while BRO teams were actively involved in the Rescue operation working in close co-ordinator with the state authorities. After completion of abutments of either side, work on the launching of the Bridge started on February 25, on March 5 within 9 days the bridge was opened to the public, release said.