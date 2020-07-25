Bombay HC: Release on temporary bail, parole charity & grace extended by top court

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing a PIL. (File) A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing a PIL. (File)

While hearing a plea challenging the classification of prisoners to be released on interim bail or parole to decongest jails in view of the pandemic, the Bombay High Court Friday said release on temporary bail was “charity” extended by the Supreme Court and hence the relief could not be claimed as a right.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing a PIL filed by National Alliance for People’s Movement, an alliance of NGOs, run by social worker Medha Patkar and others. The bench said, “It is not a right, this is grace and charity extended by the Supreme Court… It is unfortunate that our correctional homes have limited capacity. Covid-19 situation is not to be taken advantage of by some quarters.”

