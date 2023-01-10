Nothing suspicious has been detected on Moscow-Goa flight: Jamnagar Collector

On Tuesday, the Jamnagar Collector stated that the alleged bomb threat on a chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was simply a “hoax call.” Police confirmed on Tuesday that nothing untoward had been discovered on the international flight from Azur Air Moscow to Goa that was diverted to Jamnagar airport in Gujarat due to a bomb threat.

The chartered flight was diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat, after Goa ATC received an alleged bomb threat on Monday night.

After the flight made an emergency landing, the National Security Guard (NSG) and local police teams finished inspecting the aircraft.

Premsukh Delu, superintendent of police of Jamnagar said that besides Chetak commandoes of Gujarat police, a team of National Security Guards also flew to Jamnagar to join the search and detection operation after the flight made an emergency landing. “But nothing suspicious has been detected so the flight will be given security clearance for taking off again,” said the SP.

“The plane remains grounded as of now but it will be cleared for take off in an hour or so. Everything, including luggage, cabins etc on board the plane has been checked and nothing suspicious has been found,” collector Pardhi said on Tuesday morning, adding the passengers and crew members spent the night in the Jamnagar airport terminal building.

(With PTI inputs)