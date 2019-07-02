Mumbai rains: BMC gets water-logging complaints from 23 locations

As rains lashed the city on Monday, the BMC received complaints of water-logging from 23

Advertising

According to the civic body, between 8 am and 6 pm, the island city recorded 64.03 mm rain, western suburbs 87.89 mm and eastern suburbs 73.69 mm. The BMC has installed over 100 de-watering pumps. Flooding at Hindmata and Parel forced several residents to cancel school.

“My daughter returned after her school bus failed to cross Hindmata and Parel area. There is no relief from water-logging issues,” said Bharat Gupta, a Parel

Civic officials said over 85 percent average rainfall for June has taken place in the last four days. Also, in last 12 hours (11 pm and 11 am between June 30 and July 1), Worli and Bandra Kurla Complex received maximum rainfall of 213 mm and 214 mm. The civic body’s disaster management cell received 4,270 complaints from residents in the past week.

“The BMC has taken all precautionary measures to solve the issues, all our pumps were working and stationed at all the necessary places. All the complaints were attended to or either forwarded to concerned agencies to be looked into,” said Chandrashekhar Chore from disaster management cell.