Black Fungus Infection: Karnataka Government seeks more details from health experts

Mucormycosis is caused by mucormycetes that generally attacks a diabetic person with low immunity. For a year, even normally healthy patients are reporting this infection post Covid. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The Karnataka government on Wednesday has sought detailed information from the health experts about Mucormycosis or Black Fungus Infection being detected among Covid patients in the State.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, “I had a discussion with the technical advisory committee and the clinicians to submit a detailed report on Black Fungus in two days. Based on that, we will take a call.”

A rare but serious fungal infection, Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is being detected relatively common among Covid-19 patients in some states including Karnataka. The fungal infection often manifests in the skin and also affects the lungs and the brain.

Sudhakar said that the government wants to study and learn about the infection and its treatment.

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) in the city is studying in detail the eight samples collected from recently infected patients who had shown the symptoms of Black Fungus.

According to doctors in BMCRI, the institute is researching the cases with the help of doctors from the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital also in the city. “In eight samples of Black Fungus, six people have succumbed to the infection and two people have lost their eyes permanently,” a doctor from the institute said.

Many hospitals and eye hospitals in Bengaluru have reported cases of Black Fungus Infection, including Narayana Nethralaya, People Tree hospitals, Trust Well Hospital, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

Declining trend

According to Trust Well Hospital authorities, in the last two weeks, 38 people have been treated for this fungal infection in Bengaluru. A special unit has been set up at the hospital for the purpose of providing special care to the infected.

On Covid positive cases, Sudhakar said that Karnataka has shown a declining trend from over 50,000 cases a few days back to less than 40,000 for the past two days.

“To bring the spread of Covid under control, the Karnataka government has imposed a lockdown-like stringent restriction in the state from May 10 to May 24 morning following the advice of the ministers, technical advisory committee and the opposition leaders,” he added.