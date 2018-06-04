BJP’s doors are open for Kapil Mishra, we need friends like him: Vijay Goel

Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra. (File Photo) Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra. (File Photo)

In a new-found bonhomie between rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister Vijay Goel met the former Delhi minister and said the doors of the saffron party are open for him. “The BJP’s doors have been open for him since he parted ways with the AAP. Now he has to take a decision,” Goel said.

Goel paid a visit to Mishra at his residence on Sunday as part of BJP’s nationwide campaign, “Sampark for Samarthan”, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election. During the meeting, Goel briefed Mishra about achievements of the Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre. “We need friends like Kapil Mishra,” he added.

Mishra, who was also the former chief of the Delhi Jal Board, was removed from the cabinet by CM Arvind Kejriwal last year. In an open rebellion against the party, Mishra levelled corruption allegations against Kejriwal and several cabinet ministers including Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Mishra’s family has had close ties with the BJP in the past. His mother, Annapurna Mishra, is a senior BJP leader from east Delhi and a former mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. However, Mishra had criticised the union government and the prime minister on several occasions when he was a minister in the AAP government.

During his stint as minister, Mishra was credited with rooting out a dominant water tanker mafia, initiating work on a river linking project, pushing through an ambitious initiative to deliver potable tap water, starting the Yamuna aarti on the banks of the polluted river, reviving defunct language academies and starting a new academy for Garhwali and Kumaoni languages.

(With inputs from PTI)

