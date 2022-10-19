scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

BJP to expose parties resorting to short-term politics, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Chandrasekhar said that the “vision of PM Narendra Modi” was going to lead the country to a “new decade”.

In the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bhara-tiya Janata Party (BJP) would “expose the parties resorting to short term politics” in Gujarat, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, in Vadodara Tuesday.

On the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, Chandrasekhar said, “Our work and the vision of our leader, Narendra Modi, has brought a change in the country and in Gujarat. Especially, during the Covid-19 pandemic… We will expose those doing short-term politics… AAP is a new version of Congress, whose tales of corruption are well-known.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 04:07:06 am
