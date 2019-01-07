Toggle Menu
BJP MPs protest in Parliament against violence targeting its workers in Kerala

The BJP has launched an extensive campaign to highlight the alleged targeting of its workers in the southern state after it joined the Sabarimala protest.

BJP MPs hold placards as they stage a protest against the attack on BJP Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan’s residence in Tahlassery, Kerala, in front of Gandhi statue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday. (Source: PTI)

BJP MPs staged a protest in the Parliament complex on Monday against incidents of violence targeting their leaders in Kerala, including a crude bomb thrown at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan which they blamed on the state’s CPI-M led government.

BJP MPs, including Bhupender Yadav and Shobha Karandjale, were seen holding placards near the Gandhi statue in Parliament to condemn the alleged violence against their leaders in the state.

