BJP corporator suspended after ‘bribe video’ goes viral

Gujarat BJP, on Friday, suspended a corporator from Isanpur ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation after a video purportedly showing him accepting bribe from a builder over unauthorised construction went viral on social media. Along with the video, two audio clips have also gone viral in which Pulkit Vyas is purportedly asking money from the caller.

Vyas can be seen demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 from a person who identifies himself as a builder in the video, PTI reported.

The suspension letter, signed by Ahmedabad City BJP president Jagdish Vishvkarma and addressed to Vyas, was released by the party Friday evening. Vyas was informed about his immediate suspension from the party while taking facts into account related to the video that has gone viral.

Party sources said that the action came following instruction from Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani in this regard.

AMC officials remained unavailable for a comment despite repeated attempts.