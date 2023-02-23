Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to be sworn in as the ninth Governor of Chhattisgarh today

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, a five-time former MLA and four-time minister in Odisha, will be sworn in as the ninth Governor of Chhattisgarh Thursday morning. Harichandan, 88, was earlier the governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, Arup Kumar Goswami, will administer the oath of office to Harichandan at Raj Bhawan in presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, Cabinet members, bureaucrats, other dignitaries, and the media at 11.30 am.

He arrived at the Raj Bhawan in Raipur city, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday and received a warm welcome from the government officials at the Bhawan.

CM Baghel told reporters he hopes unlike his predecessor Anusuiya Uikey, Harichandan will not stall the reservation bills and will soon give his assent. The alleged stalling of bills had led to a huge conflict between Uikey and Baghel with the government approaching the High Court against her.

Harichandan was born on August 3, 1934, in Banpur of the Khordha district in Odisha. He holds an honours degree in Economics and an LLB Degree. He joined the High Court Bar of Odisha in 1962 and Bharatiya Jansangh in 1971.

He was the founder president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha in 1980 and was elected as its president for another three terms till 1988.

Harichandan was part of the historic JP movement for which he was jailed during Emergency. As the chairman of the High Court Bar Association Action Committee, Harichandan led the lawyers’ agitation in Odisha against the supersession of judges in the Supreme Court in 1974 and roused public opinion against Indira Gandhi, then prime minister.

Harichandan was elected to the Odisha Assembly five times—1977, 1990, 1996, 2000, and 2004. He won the 2000 assembly election by a margin of 95,000 votes against his nearest rival breaking all the previous records in Odisha.

Harichandan was a minister in the Odisha Government four times in 1977, 1990, 2000, and 2004 and continued until 2009 handling portfolios like Revenue, Law, Rural Development, Industries, Food & Civil Supplies, Labour & Employment, Housing, Cultural Affairs, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Departments.

He was also the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in the State Assembly for 13 years from 1996 to 2009. Harichandan is also a columnist and has written several articles on contemporary political issues, historical, social, and cultural matters which have been published in all leading newspapers of Odisha.