New bike sharing system garners 1k registrations, 200+ rides in two days

UT administrator V P Singh Badnore and other senior UT officers enjoying a bike ride from Rock Garden to Punjab Raj Bhawan, in Chandigarh on Thursday after the launch. (Kamleshwar Singh)

The new bicycle sharing system has received a roaring response from Chandigarh residents. Within just two days of launch, there have been over 1,100 registrations and over 200 rides.

According to the data acquired by The Indian Express, on Friday there were 398 registrations and 79 rides. On Thursday itself, after the launch, there were about 800 registrations and over 150 rides.

A Chandigarh resident who got himself registered said: “Public transport doesn’t provide end to end connectivity, basically last mile connectivity which the bicycle does. Moreover, in times of pandemic, when it is risky to be among the crowd in public transport, the bicycle is a safer option along with nominal rates.”

Chandigarh is also laying down its network of cycle tracks across all sectors.

There are about 225 cycles as of now stationed at 25 docking stations. The cycles are a mix of both hybrid and electric.

Though the project involves providing 5,000 bicycles to city residents, it will be completed in four phases till 2022, with the first phase of 1,250 cycles being provided till April 2021. Of the 1,250 cycles, 225 have been provided at 25 dock stations.

Residents can take these bicycles on a nominal rent of Rs 10 for half an hour and Rs 5 (for half an hour) for members.

To use the cycles, residents have to scan the QR code. There will also be a wallet facility where residents can get prepaid top-up done of Rs 100, Rs 200 or Rs 500.

After the ride is complete, the resident will be shown the amount he/she has to pay and it will automatically be deducted from the Paytm or digital wallet attached to the account. An amount of Rs 12 lakh will have to paid annually by the company running the public bike sharing system to the administration. In the first phase, 1250 cycles will be provided at 155 docking stations.

The 25 docking stations are spread across prominent locations in the city such as Rock Garden, High Court and Sukhna, PGI, Sector 17, Sector 22, Sector 34, Sector 35, Sector 43 with 225 bicycles, which includes more than 100 pedal assisted e-bikes.

In total, 5,000 bicycles will be provided in the city alongwith a network of 617 docking stations spread throughout the city giving last mile connectivity to the users.

All bicycles are provided with GPS enabled locking arrangement and will be monitored in the Command and Control Centre having the 24X7 facility of helpline for the users.

This project is being implemented and operated by the concessionaire M/s Smart Bike Tech Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, for a period of 10 years on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Chandigarh is already participating in India Cycle4Change Challenge, an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, Government of India, to inspire and support the cities to implement cycling-friendly initiatives.

