Biggest ever heroin haul in Punjab; Amritsar cops detain one more trader

The Amritsar rural police Saturday detained a trader, Ajay Gupta, in connection with its ongoing investigation into the recovery of 532-kg heroin from Attari Integrated Check Post last week.

Advertising

The name of Gupta, owner of the firm – Fast Forward that deals in import and export – came up during the interrogation of Kashmiri trader Tarik Ahmad Lone, who was taken on remand by Amritsar rural police.

Gupta was not only in touch with Lone but was also with truck driver Jasbir Singh and his son Harpreet Singh.

On Friday the Customs officials had claimed that Jasbir Singh and Harpreet Singh were supposed to bring the heroin consignment out of the ICP.

Advertising

In a press note, the Customs had said that on the basis of the statements of “importer Gurpinder Singh and Tarik Ahmad Lone”, they had identified the truck number that was supposed to carry further the consignment from the godown of the importer. They had apprehended truck driver Jasbir Singh. On the basis of the Jasbir’s statement, “it appears that the consignment was supposed to go to one person named Ranjit Singh alias Rana alias Cheeta, resident of Ram Tirath.” Ranjit Singh, meanwhile, is absconding.

Talking to The Indian Express, Vikramjeet Duggal, SSP Amritsar Rural said, “We have been investigating the matter. Gupta’s name came up during the interrogation of Lone. During investigation, Lone said that he used to deal with Gupta in past. At the same time, we found that truck drivers Jasbir Singh and Harpreet Singh were also dealing with Gupta, who has a godown in the city. He was supposed to pick the consignment from ICP and unload it at his godown with the help of these truck drivers and from there the consignment was to be sent to further destination. At this moment it cannot be confirmed that if Gupta knew about the consignment that landed at Attari. Meanwhile, we have also investigated some other persons who may be involved in the racket”.

Police has been also planning to take Gurpinder Singh in remand. “We will definitely attempt to get remand of Gurpinder Singh and Jasbir Singh. At the same time, we are looking for Ranjit Singh. Some other persons are also on our radar,” the SSP said.