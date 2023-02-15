scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Bhuvneshwari Jadeja Shaktawat A skin coach and award winning esthetician enters into world of organic products

Bhuvneshwari’s, 10 years of expertise in this field, help her understand the demands of the market better, and deliver immaculate services to her customers.

Skin coach Bhuvneshwari Jadeja Shaktawat
Skin coach Bhuvneshwari Jadeja Shaktawat has recently ventured into the world of new age organic skin and hair care products and pre-bridal who is owner of SKIN STUDIO BY-BHUVNESHWARI which is an online skin studio giving service worldwide.

Bhuvneshwari is the go-to coach for all the ladies.

Bhuvneshwari uses the latest, safest technology and formulas for her products with top-notch ingredients that gives natural glowing skin, healthy tresses and flawless make-up look. Not just that, she claims that her products are free from harmful toxins, chemicals and are completely organic and natural.

With the right blend of organic products and perfect pre-bridal treatments, one can let their natural beauty shine through.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 20:37 IST
