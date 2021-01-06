Four workers dead, six critical due to toxic gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant

At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to inhaling a toxic gas that was leaked at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on Wednesday morning.

“The workers were engaged in maintenance work at the coal chemical unit when the incident took place. Further investigations into the matter are underway,” a police official said.

“All emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant. A high-level probe into the accident has been ordered,” officials said.

The workers fell unwell around 9:45 am following the suspected coke over gas leak. Officials said the affected persons were immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Ispat General Hospital where four of them succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The dead workers have been identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (59), Abhimanyu Sahu (33), Rabindra Sahu (59), and Brahmananda Panda (51). Officials at RSP informed that the workers were employed by a maintenance contractor firm Star Construction.

Dipak Chattraj, CEO, RSP condoled the death of the workers and said the RSP would extend every possible support to the families. He also ordered a high-level probe into the mishap.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also offered his condolences to the bereaved families. “Deeply saddened to know about the tragic loss of lives in the gas leak incident at Rourkela Steel Plant. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in the hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised,” Patnaik said in a tweet.