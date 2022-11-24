scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Two women Maoists killed in Odisha during exchange of fire

According to police sources, the exchange of fire took place in a forest under Khaprakhol police limit after the SOG along with the district voluntary force spotted the Maoist camp during a combing operation.

As the remaining Maoists managed to escape, the DGP said combing operation has been intensified to capture them.(Twitter/@odisha_police)

TWO WOMEN Maoists carrying cash awards of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads were gunned down in an exchange of fire with the special operation group (SOG) of Odisha Police in Gandhamardhan hills of Balangir district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the exchange of fire took place in a forest under Khaprakhol police limit after the SOG along with the district voluntary force spotted the Maoist camp during a combing operation.

DGP Sunil Kumar told reporters that on the basis of a very specific intelligence input indicating presence of Maoists in Balangir-Bargarh bordering area, the police had launched an operation Wednesday midnight.

“Around 10.30 am, we could see the movement of four or five Maoists and there was immediate exchange of fire, which continued for an hour. Two of them were killed. Both have been identified in accordance with our database,” said Bansal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

He said two INSAS rifles were recovered by the security forces.

As the remaining Maoists managed to escape, the DGP said combing operation has been intensified to capture them.

According to sources in the police, the two Maoists who were killed held area committee member rank in the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamad division of Maoists and were from Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

Stating that there is no place for violence in a democratic country like India, the DGP appealed the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream. “We have a very positive surrender policy for people who give up arms and join the mainstream. Since lot of development works are going on and there are several welfare policies by the state and Central government, there is no reason as to why someone will take up arms,” said Bansal.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 07:15:04 pm
Next Story

India vs New Zealand 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch NZ vs Ind match live?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close