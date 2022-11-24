Two women Maoists killed in Odisha during exchange of fire

TWO WOMEN Maoists carrying cash awards of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads were gunned down in an exchange of fire with the special operation group (SOG) of Odisha Police in Gandhamardhan hills of Balangir district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the exchange of fire took place in a forest under Khaprakhol police limit after the SOG along with the district voluntary force spotted the Maoist camp during a combing operation.

DGP Sunil Kumar told reporters that on the basis of a very specific intelligence input indicating presence of Maoists in Balangir-Bargarh bordering area, the police had launched an operation Wednesday midnight.

“Around 10.30 am, we could see the movement of four or five Maoists and there was immediate exchange of fire, which continued for an hour. Two of them were killed. Both have been identified in accordance with our database,” said Bansal.

He said two INSAS rifles were recovered by the security forces.

As the remaining Maoists managed to escape, the DGP said combing operation has been intensified to capture them.

According to sources in the police, the two Maoists who were killed held area committee member rank in the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamad division of Maoists and were from Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

Stating that there is no place for violence in a democratic country like India, the DGP appealed the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream. “We have a very positive surrender policy for people who give up arms and join the mainstream. Since lot of development works are going on and there are several welfare policies by the state and Central government, there is no reason as to why someone will take up arms,” said Bansal.