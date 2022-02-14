Why some teachers campaigning in rural polls has come to haunt BJD govt

AN ODISHA government notification in October 2021 that allowed MLAs to recommend names of 10 teachers for transfer in the current academic year has come back to haunt the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with instances of government teachers campaigning for party candidates ahead of the rural elections scheduled between February 16 and February 24.

BJD has 114 of the total 147 MLAs in the Legislative Assembly.

The images and videos of teachers allegedly campaigning have emerged from Asanpur Panchayat in Jajpur district, Krushnaparsad block of Puri and Maithili block of Malkangiri district. Officials in the State Election Commission said most of such complaints are dealt with at the district level.

When asked about the number of complaints, Azad Hind Panigrahi, Deputy Secretary, State Election Commission told The Sunday Express, “It will be difficult to enumerate the number of complaints… The district collectors are authorised to inquire into the allegations and take necessary actions. Such complaints are common in every election, but yes the numbers are more this time.”

The BJD has denied allegations of government employees campaigning for the party’s candidates. “The allegations hold no veracity. If they have proof, they must file a complaint and let the SEC inquire. The videos and photos have been portrayed out of context to paint a false picture,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

The notification that MLAs can recommend teachers for transfer was issued only for the current academic year; and this is scheduled to end immediately after the rural polls. When contacted, Alok Kumar Kar, Special Secretary School and Mass Education department said, “This was a state government decision. So we cannot comment why the notification was issued only for a year.”

In Jajpur, two teachers have been suspended and two were served a show cause notice.

Opposition parties alleged that the teachers in Jajpur participated in party meetings held by Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallik. He, however, denied the allegations and said teachers were not participating in any meetings held by the BJD in his constituency. “No government employee was present in any party meetings held. The allegations are baseless,” he said.

Commenting on names that he recommended for transfer, Mallik said, “The names were recommended as per the rules in the notification, there were no violations.”

In Puri, two primary school teachers were seen campaigning with BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma for the panchayat polls in Krushnaparsad block of Puri. BJP leader Upasna Mohapatra who shared these images from Puri through her social media account and plans to approach the SEC said, “These teachers are diverting from their school duties to campaign for the ruling party. This is a small example of how state machinery is being misused time and again. We demand strict actions against those violating rules.”

In Malkangiri, MLA and Congress leader Bhujabal Majhi has alleged that a primary school teacher, CHC doctor, and an assistant sub-inspector of Kartanpali outpost were campaigning for the ruling party in Mathili.

Separately, the SEC had received two complaints from the BJP in the issue, an inquiry into which is still underway.

Teachers employed in government schools in the state are bound under the Orissa Government Servants’ Conduct Rules of 1959, prohibiting them from participating in any political campaigns. While such complaints of government employees, specifically teachers participating in election campaigns, has become a political slugfest, the issue has gained importance after the state government’s October notification. This notification allows MLAs to recommend names of 10 teachers from primary and secondary sections, for transfer and better posting within their constituencies. The notification was criticised by the opposition who called it a deliberate move to solicit favours from teachers who play a crucial role during the rural elections.

President of Odisha School Teachers Association, Vinod Panigrahi said, “Empowering MLAs to recommend transfers means politicising a teacher’s post. We strongly condemn the participation of any teacher in political rallies or campaigns.”