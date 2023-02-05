Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hauls up Odisha govt over ‘lawlessness’ citing minister’s killing, other incidents

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Sunday attacked the Odisha government over the alleged shoddy probe into the assassination of health and family welfare minister Naba Kisore Das by a police officer.

Talking to media persons in Bhubaneswar, the Union education minister also took a dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who holds the crucial home department, for remaining ‘silent’ on the issue other than condoling the death of the minister.

“No one has a clue as to why an on-duty police officer shot dead a powerful minister from point-blank range with a gun provided by the government. One week after the incident, the DGP’s ‘Jagannath Bharasa’ (hope in Jagannath) comment shows the law-and-order situation of the state,” Pradhan told reporters.

Pradhan was referring to Odisha director general of police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal’s recent remarks that no one, barring Lord Jagannath, could anticipate an incident such as the killing of the minister.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

The Union education minister, also the face of the BJP in Odisha, said there is no clarity as to which direction the probe is heading. Even as the state government has claimed that a retired high court judge has been supervising the case, Pradhan said the retired high court judge has not been appointed in accordance with the Commission of Inquiry Act.

“The state government had requested the registrar of Orissa High Court following which the judge was given the responsibility. But there is no clarity about the role of the retired judge in supervising the case,” said the Union minister.

Taking a dig at the statement of BJD leaders that the Crime Branch is probing the incident, Pradhan said such statements are not trustworthy and it also proved that “lawlessness has been increasing in Odisha”.

Advertisement

Raising the issue of allegations of rape against BJD’s Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das by a woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship, Pradhan said the Orissa High Court had to intervene for the police to register the case against the BJD MLA. The Union minister further said that a sub-collector and his driver were attacked by the sand mafia while they were on enforcement duty.

“All these incidents prove that law enforcement agencies are not doing their basic duties. And who are the victims here — a cabinet minister and a sub-collector. It would be good if we don’t talk about the sufferings of the general public owing to the law and order situation,” said the Union minister sarcastically.

Pradhan also asked where a peace-loving state like Odisha is heading in terms of law and order and said people are curious to know who is running the show in government.

Advertisement

The Union minister said the BJP, as the principal Opposition party in Odisha, will take to the streets to create public awareness against the BJD government over the law-and-order situation.

Hitting back at the Union minister, BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said Pradhan talking about the law-and-order situation in Odisha is “hilarious” as there have been sensational crimes in BJP-ruled states.

“The BJP’s only intention is to politicise every criminal case and create a political narrative. The Odisha government is transparent and the case is being monitored by a retired high court judge. What’s there to hide for us?” Patra told reporters in New Delhi.

The BJD spokesperson said the Union minister should have faith in the judiciary and allow the court to deliver justice.