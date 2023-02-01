Two days after minister Naba Kisore Das’s killing, Odisha govt shunts SP, SDPO

TWO DAYS after Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das was shot by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), the state government on Tuesday shunted Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain and Brajrajnagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gupteswar Bhoi in an apparent action over the killing. Both Jain and Bhoi have been attached to state police headquarters.

Bargarh SP Smit Parmar replaced Jain as new SP of Jharsuguda while Chintamani Pradhan replaced Bhoi.

Even as the Crime Branch, which is probing into the murder, is yet to ascertain the motive, senior officers said accused ASI Gopal Das appears to have planned the minister’s killing over some time.

“The murder was pre-planned for quite some time. But we are yet to ascertain the motive and those involved in it. We are examining different aspects to unearth the facts,” a senior officer, who did not want to be named, told The Indian Express.

Earlier, Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra had stated that the accused has admitted to committing the crime.

The investigating agency, which has sought remand of the accused, questioned the driver and personal security officer (PSO) of the minister at Jharsuguda while a separate team questioned the family members of the accused ASI at their native village in Ganjam.

Sources said the Crime Branch has picked Satyanarayan Das, elder brother of ASI Das, from his Ganjam residence for further questioning. Satyanarayan runs an eatery near Gandhi Chowk in Brajrajnagar, where the incident occurred. The accused was a frequent visitor to the eatery. According to nearby shop owners, the eatery was closed on the day of the incident.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Crime Branch said they have put a 3D scanner to find more evidence from the spot. Also, the vehicle used by the minister was thoroughly inspected by the scientific officer and ballistic experts to find out evidence and clues. CCTV footage from near the spot was also being verified, the statement said.

While the FIR was initially lodged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, it has now been changed to Section 302 (murder).

The killing has also triggered a political slugfest with opposition parties questioning the silence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue. The BJP and Congress targeted the BJD government over the deteriorating law and order situation and alleged “bigger conspiracy” and involvement of influential persons in the killing.

Advertisement

BJP’s state president Samir Mohanty reiterated his party’s demand for a CBI probe. “A police officer is a main accused in the killing of the minister. How can the police investigate the case impartially? It’s a rare case not only in Odisha but in the entire country. The state government should immediately hand over the case to the CBI,” he said at a press conference.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra alleged that the minister died on the spot while the state government enacted a drama of his treatment.

BJD spokesperson Sreemayee Mishra said Mishra, who is out on bail after his arrest for the murder of a BJD leader, is making baseless allegations.

Congress spokesperson Sudarsan Das alleged a conspiracy at the “top level” in killing of the minister and asked why the Chief Minister has not uttered a word in this incident. He demanded a court-monitored SIT inquiry into the incident.