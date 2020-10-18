TN man gets 5 years in jail for setting fire to 3 trains at Puri railway station

Ramchandran — a native of Tamil Nadu — was arrested by the RPF.

Five years after three trains were set on fire at the Puri Railway Station, the prime accused in the case was on Friday sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Indu Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on Subhash Ramchandran (33) and an additional 10-month imprisonment if he fails to pay up.

The incident took place on November 11, 2015. Over 100 people were present at the station when the trains were set on fire but they were safely evacuated. The next day, Ramchandran — a native of Tamil Nadu — was arrested by the RPF.

Ramchandran told police that the arson was a part of an operation of a terror module for which he had claimed to have received money. He also claimed to have executed similar attacks in Gaya, Haridwar and Kharagpur.

Police then wrote to the NIAfor a probe but the central agency ruled out a terror angle . “After the NIA’s closure report, the matter was shifted to the district court in Puri… Based on the arson and the fact that he tried to mislead the police, the sentencing was carried out,” a senior lawyer said.

