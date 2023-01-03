Another Russian national found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

A Russian national, who worked as a crew member onboard a ship, was found dead in Odisha’s Paradip Port area Tuesday, police said. This is the third death of a Russian national in the state in the past 15 days. Officers identified the deceased as Sergey Milyakov, 50, and said he died of a suspected heart attack, though full details are yet to be known.

The latest incident has been reported a little over a week after the “unnatural” death of two Russians – that of sausage tycoon and lawmaker Pavel Antov on December 24 and his friend Vladimir Bidenov on December 22 – at Hotel Sai International in Rayagada district where they were staying. The crime branch is currently inquiring into the incident.

According to official sources, Milyakov was working as a crew member on the vessel MV Aldanah which has been engaged by an Indian steel manufacturer in coastal shipping. Berthing of the empty vessel was scheduled on Tuesday for loading of iron ore from Paradip port. The vessel is yet to arrive at the port.

“At around 4 am, the captain of the ship sent a message to the port authorities about the death of a crew member. As per standard operating procedure, the port health officer visited the vessel and confirmed the death,” said a port official, adding that the police will give further details on the incident. The vessel has a total of 23 crew members, including a few Indians.

When contacted, Paradip Additional Superintendent of Police Nimai Charan Sethi said though the death of the Russian national is confirmed, they are yet to get any official communication either from the shipping company (that owns the vessel) or from Paradip port authorities.

“Since the vessel is in the sea, we are waiting for the official communication from the shipping company. Once we will get the communication, we will first register an unnatural death case and then recover the body and conduct the post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death at Kujang in the presence of a magistrate,” Sethi told The Indian Express.

The senior police officer said after the autopsy, they will preserve the body in the morgue and hand it over to the family of the deceased.