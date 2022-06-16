scorecardresearch
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Odisha

Conditions are favourable for the advance of monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during the next 2-3 days, according to IMDB weather reports.

June 16, 2022 6:24:40 pm
southwest monsoon, IMDB, WEATHER FORECASTThe southwest monsoon activity sets to return over southern parts of Odisha according to IMDB weather forecast. (File photo/ Representational)

Southwest Monsoon set in over Odisha on Thursday touching southern parts of the coastal state, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Though the monsoon usually reaches Odisha between June 10 and June 12, its onset was delayed by at least four days this time.

“Southwest Monsoon covered Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nawarangpur districts and some parts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Rayagada districts of Odisha,” the IMD said in a statement.

Conditions are favourable for the advance of monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during the next 2-3 days, it said.

The MeT office here said Malkangiri and Koraput districts have been experiencing pre-monsoon activities in the past two days.

The arrival of the monsoon has brought relief for the farmers as the state has recorded nearly 70 per cent deficient rainfall by June 15.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued a warning for thunderstorm in several areas of Odisha for Thursday.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over north interior Odisha, besides Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts, it said.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and in a few other areas, it added.

