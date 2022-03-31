Solar panels to be set up in all high schools in Odisha’s Ganjam district

All government-run high schools in Odisha’s Ganjam district will soon be equipped with solar panels. The district administration has taken up the initiative to make the schools energy-independent, Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange said.

“Our aim is to make the high schools energy independent through sustainable solar energy. This initiative will also help us to promote awareness among students about renewable and alternative energy resources,” Kulange said.

Of 535 government high schools in the district, infrastructure facilities have already been developed in 366 under the state’s 5T (Technology, Teamwork, Time, Transparency leading to Transformation) initiative and the ‘Mo School’ (My School) Abhiyaan.

Electricity bills of these transformed schools, which had shot up after renovation, are expected to come down with the installation of solar panels, officials said. The panels will be installed from April 1 and the work will be completed in six months, at a cost of Rs 9 crore.

“The targeted expenditure for the project will be met through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of different companies and contribution of Mo Schools. The solar energy generation units will be installed to provide 2 and 4 kw energy in small and big high schools, respectively,” an official said.