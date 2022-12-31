scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Russian who held anti-Putin placard detained in Odisha, papers being checked

Biswajit said Glagolev has applied to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for asylum in India. The UNHCR has forwarded the application to the Government of India, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said Saturday it has detained a Russian national, Andrew Glagolev, 58, to verify his credentials. He was recently spotted at Bhubaneswar railway station with a placard against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A GRP officer clarified that Glagolev had not gone missing.

Also Read |No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official

“We have detained him. He is being questioned. He came to India in 2016, and has been in Odisha for the last three months, mostly in Puri,” said inspector-in-charge of GRP police station, Bhubaneswar, Jayadev Biswajit.

Sources in GRP said Glagolev had come to India in 2016 on a six-month tourist visa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

Biswajit said Glagolev has applied to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for asylum in India. The UNHCR has forwarded the application to the Government of India, he said.

In November, when Glagolev was spotted at Bhubaneswar station, he only verified his passport and the application to UNHCR, not his visa, Biswajit said.

His documents are being verified. “So far, we have found nothing suspicious,” Biswajit said.

Advertisement

The next course of action — whether he will be rehabilitated or deported — will be decided following verification of the documents by experts, he said. Police are also in touch with the Russian consulate general in Kolkata, he said.

Photos of the Russian national with a placard — it said, “I am a Russian refugee. I am against war and against Putin. I am homeless. Please help me” — were clicked by some passengers and widely circulated on social media.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 23:34 IST
Next Story

Man City fall behind in title race after Everton draw

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close