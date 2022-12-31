Russian who held anti-Putin placard detained in Odisha, papers being checked

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said Saturday it has detained a Russian national, Andrew Glagolev, 58, to verify his credentials. He was recently spotted at Bhubaneswar railway station with a placard against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A GRP officer clarified that Glagolev had not gone missing.

“We have detained him. He is being questioned. He came to India in 2016, and has been in Odisha for the last three months, mostly in Puri,” said inspector-in-charge of GRP police station, Bhubaneswar, Jayadev Biswajit.

Sources in GRP said Glagolev had come to India in 2016 on a six-month tourist visa.

Biswajit said Glagolev has applied to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for asylum in India. The UNHCR has forwarded the application to the Government of India, he said.

In November, when Glagolev was spotted at Bhubaneswar station, he only verified his passport and the application to UNHCR, not his visa, Biswajit said.

His documents are being verified. “So far, we have found nothing suspicious,” Biswajit said.

The next course of action — whether he will be rehabilitated or deported — will be decided following verification of the documents by experts, he said. Police are also in touch with the Russian consulate general in Kolkata, he said.

Photos of the Russian national with a placard — it said, “I am a Russian refugee. I am against war and against Putin. I am homeless. Please help me” — were clicked by some passengers and widely circulated on social media.