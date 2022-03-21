Puri: Six persons arrested for ‘murdering’ Jagannath temple servitor

The police on Monday arrested six persons for allegedly murdering a servitor of the Puri Jagannath temple.

The victim, Krushna Chandra Pratihari (45), was shot in the head and chest from a close range by two assailants outside a gym in Harchandi Sahi on March 16. Pratihari was a former member of the Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee and secretary of the Suara-Mahasuara Nijog, an association of cooks responsible for preparing the mahaprasad.

Following Pratihari’s death, his brother had lodged a complaint against six persons. The police have so far arrested three of those named in the FIR and three persons whose names cropped up during the investigation. Three others named in the FIR are still on the run, the police said.

The arrestees have been identified as Kalia Singhari, Dalgovind Singhari, Kalu Panigrahi, Baba Mahapatra, Sandeep Jena and Munna Patra. The police said that Kalia Singhari and Dalgovind Singhari were the masterminds of the crime and they paid Rs 2 lakh to Kalu Panigrahi and his associates to plan and execute the murder.

“As per our preliminary investigation, it seems to be a revenge killing. But we can make conclusive statements only after further investigation. We are also investigating a land deal,” Puri superintendent of police Kanwar Vishal Singh said.

According to the police, the murder was planned much in advance and the accused had also made a failed attempt to kill Pratihari earlier.

Notably, Pratihari and five others were accused of masterminding the murder of one Talachhu Bhagaban Mohapatra alias Guna Singhari, a senior priest of the temple, in 2012. However, in January this year, a trial court in Puri had acquitted all the accused in the case owing to lack of evidence and eyewitnesses.