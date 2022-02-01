Prime witness in RTI activist’s murder dies after setting himself on fire

A 27-year-old man, a prime witness in the 2014 murder of an RTI activist, died Tuesday, a day after self-immolating himself in front of the Golanthar police station in Berhampur district.

The deceased, Santosh Samantra, was a resident of Randha village. He was immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College and hospital. From there he was referred to SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning, the police said.

Samantra, the prime witness in the 2014 Ganesh Panda murder case, had approached the police Monday evening as he was reportedly receiving death threats.

“He informed the inspector in-charge at the police station that his life was in danger but did not mention any name. He was then asked to submit a written complaint with all details. Moments after he left the police station, he returned and barged into the building after setting himself on fire. One of our sub-inspectors also sustained minor injuries while trying to save him,” Berhampur Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said.

A case under IPC Section 309 (attempt to suicide) has been registered by the police. A team comprising Additional SP Aseem Panda and SDPO (sadar) S S Mahapatra has been formed to investigate the matter.

“CCTV footage of the police station has been preserved and necessary steps are being taken to ascertain the causes that triggered his self-immolation,” the police said.

“The allegations that he was being threatened by someone and his life was in danger is under investigation. Since he did not take any name, we can only narrow down on suspects after collecting enough evidence,” Mishra said.

When contacted, Santosh’s cousin who lives next to his house in Randha, said, “He was worried for some time but did not disclose what was bothering him. Had we known, we would have accompanied him to the police station to file a complaint. We have urged the police to undertake a proper investigation in this case.”

In 2014, RTI activist Ganesh Panda was killed by six people while he was out for his morning walk. Panda has sought information on the road works in the district which had adversely affected a construction contractor.

In 2015, six people were arrested for the murder. Samanatra was a key eyewitness in the case. “We will investigate the case from all directions, including the RTI activist’s murder case. But something for certain can only be said after there is substantial evidence,” Mishra said.