Prime accused in cameraman’s murder arrested from Odisha’s Bhadrak

The prime accused in the abduction and murder of cameraman, Manas Swain, was arrested along with her accomplice from Odisha’s Bhadrak district, the police said Monday. Sarmishta Rout and her accomplice Jhuna Bhoi were arrested from the Nalanga area of the district by a joint team of the Crime Branch and Bhadrak police.

“Both the accused persons will be produced in the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (India) Chandbali today. The Crime Branch will apply for remand of 10 days of the two accused persons along with the other persons arrested earlier,” ADG Crime Branch, Sanjeeb Panda said.

The development comes five days after the investigation into the case was handed over to the CID-Crime branch in view of the gravity of the case and also because the crime was committed in multiple districts of the state. With the latest arrests, the police have now nabbed eight people, including Rout’s brother and retired Odisha Information Service (OIS) officer Niranjan Sethi, in connection with the case.

Rout, who is the owner and editor of a web portal and fortnightly magazine, allegedly ordered Swain’s murder as he had a memory chip containing photos and videos related to her. The content of the chip remains unknown.

Rout was summoned for questioning by the Bhadrak police after Swain’s family lodged a missing person report. The police, however, said that they had no evidence to suspect her as an accused in the case and released her. After three of the accused confessed to having killed Swain at her behest, Rout became the prime suspect in the case.

Swain was allegedly kidnapped by Rout and four others from the Bhadrak district on February 7 when he went for a wedding assignment. He was brought to Dayal Ashram, which is run by Rout, near Sundarpada in the state’s capital city of Bhubaneswar and brutally assaulted over the memory chip. He succumbed to his injuries on February 8.