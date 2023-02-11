President Droupadi Murmu hails Yoga, says it helps to attain healthy body, peaceful mind

Hailing Yoga as an ancient science and spiritual practice of India, President of India Droupadi Murmu Friday said the objective of Yoga is to create a healthy human society.

“Prevention is better than cure for a healthy life. If we remain ‘Yog-yukt’ (associated with Yoga), we can remain ‘Rog-mukt’ (free from diseases). Through yoga, we can attain a healthy body and a peaceful mind,” said Murmu at the Foundation Day Celebration of Jnanaprabha Mission in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the gathering, the president of India said in today’s world, materialistic happiness is not beyond the reach, but peace of mind may be beyond the reach of many. “For them, Yoga is the only way to find peace of mind,” she added.

As materialistic expectations and aspirations are increasing, people are gradually turning away from the spiritual side of life, said the President of India.

“Earth’s resources are limited, but the desires of humans are limitless. The present world is witnessing the unusual behaviour of nature which is reflected in climate change and increase in the temperature of the earth,” said Murmu.

Emphasising a secure future for the next generation, the President stressed for a nature-friendly lifestyle as essential.

“In Indian tradition, the Universe is one and integral. Human beings are only a small part of this Universe. No matter how much progress we have made in science, we are not the master of nature, but its children. We should be grateful to nature. We should adopt a lifestyle in harmony with nature,” said Murmu.

The President of India, who hails from Odisha, also attended the second convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University, her alma mater.

Speaking on the occasion, the President recalled her days she spent in this University (then college) as a student. She said that she had studied in this institution for four years after completing her schooling at Unit-2 Girls School in Bhubaneswar. “The love and affection of the teachers of that time is unforgettable.” She said that she is still in touch with many of her classmates from that time.

Stating that women empowerment is no longer a slogan and has become a reality to a large extent, the President said girls are not only at par with boys, but in some fields they are even ahead of the boys.

“Women in India have played an important role since ages. From management of family to governance of the country, from literature, music and dance to leadership, women have proved their mettle in every field,” said Murmu.