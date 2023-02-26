Pradeep Jena appointed as new chief secretary of Odisha

Pradeep Kumar Jena has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Odisha. He will succeed Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, whose term ends on February 28.

Jena, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was serving as the development commissioner, considered the number two position in the state’s bureaucratic hierarchy. He will continue as the special relief commissioner of the state.

Anu Garg, a 1991-batch IAS officer, currently serving as additional chief secretary (ACS) of the water resources department, will replace Jena as the new development commissioner. She is allowed to remain as the water resources department ACS.

Jena, who has a master of science degree in geology, is a resident of the Dhenkanal district. He has held key positions in energy, water resources, rural development and information technology departments.

Jena’s role will be crucial in the expeditious implementation of some of the critical infrastructure and other projects like the transformation of Jagannath Temple in Puri, renovation of other religious places, upgradation of SCB Medical College in Cuttack and implementation of irrigation projects in different parts, which the Naveen Patnaik government has targeted to complete before the next general and Assembly elections due in 2024.

Mahapatra, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has been the head of Odisha’s bureaucracy since December 2020. Though he was scheduled to retire on February 28, 2022, he got two extensions for one year beyond his date of superannuation.