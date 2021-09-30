Police to seek Interpol help to track suspect in DRDO espionage case

In further investigation related to the espionage case at DRDO’s Integrated Test Range (ITR), the Odisha police will now seek Interpol’s help to investigate the whereabouts of the woman who is alleged to have engaged the five contractual workers in leaking confidential information.

Additional DGP, Crime Branch, Odisha Police, Sanjeev Panda told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday that an image of the woman operative has been obtained along with footage of her from video calls with the accused.

“It is an established procedure that since the woman was using a UK number to get in touch with the accused, we will have to take help of the Interpol. The photographs and videos have matched the so we will begin probing further in the matter,” Panda said.

Apart from contacting the accused, investigations have also revealed that the woman had hacked into the mobile phone of one of the accused for eight months and stole information related to ITR Chandipur.

Earlier investigations into the case revealed that one of the five accused had received Rs 38,000 from Dubai in two installments. The police is yet to track down if the money was transferred by the woman suspect.

Police said the woman first befriended the accused via Facebook and lured them with marriage proposals.

She posed as a resident of Balasore and also video-called two of the accused, police said.

The accused are presently lodged at the Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack. The five persons arrested in the case include Sachin Kumar, a driver at Chandipur DRDO, Basanta Behera, an AC operator, Hemanta Kumar Mistri, a diesel gen-set operator, Tapas Ranjan Nayak, an employee at ITR main gate and SK Musafir, an AC operator.