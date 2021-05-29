PM reviews situation in Odisha, state seeks long-term solutions

Days after Cyclone Yaas hit India’s eastern coast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the post-cyclone situation and damages in Odisha.

The Odisha government did not put forth any demand for monetary assistance in light of the damages but instead sought assistance for long-term measures to mitigate effects of future cyclones and climatic hazards — an annual phenomenon in the state.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “As the country is at the peak of #COVID19 pandemic, we have not sought any immediate financial assistance to burden the Central Govt and would like to manage it through our own resources to tide over the crisis.

“Sought assistance for long term measures to make Odisha disaster resilient as we are frequented by such climate hazards every year. Highlighted Odisha’s demand for disaster resilient power infrastructure and resilient coastal protection with storm surge resilient embankments,” he added.

Yaas, a severe cyclonic storm, had hit the eastern coast on Wednesday. While no major damages were reported from the state, four people were reportedly killed in incidents induced by the cyclone.

Over 6 lakh people were evacuated ahead of the storm, and as they returned, district administrations have begun door-to-door surveys to monitor the Covid-19 situation. Personnel engaged in relief and restoration work will also be closely monitored. The collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingh-pur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundar-garh, Puri, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Khurda have been asked to conduct Covid tests on everybody housed in cyclone shelters and government buildings if they show any symptoms.