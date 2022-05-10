Required permissions for Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor not granted: ASI inspection report

Amid the ongoing controversy around the constructions under the Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in a report said the required permissions for the project were not granted. The report came after a joint inspection carried out by ASI and the state government.

An affidavit was filed in the Orissa High Court in response to a PIL in April this year, raising concerns over the construction activities being undertaken within the prohibited area of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

In pursuance of the court’s order, the ASI had undertaken a joint inspection of the site along with the state government officials on May 1. The team consisted of Puri district collector, Managing Director of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) and senior officials of ASI.

The inspection report states that OBCC, which is the executing agency of the project, has informed that “as on date there is no permission or approval of NMA (National Monument Authority)/competent authority is available for structural activities and its design of Shree Mandira Parikrama Project”.

The report also raised concerns over the damage caused to the archaeological remains of the 12th century shrine and said, “At several locations as seen from the cutting/section, it is evident that removal of about 15 to 20 ft stratified deposits has taken place, which has caused irreparable damage to the heritage site. During discussion, OBCC officials were clueless about the method of soil removal and cultural findings from the digging.”

The affidavit further stated, “No heritage impact assessment studies have been conducted before commencement of the project.”

The ASI also stated that the structural designs in the detailed project report (DPR) are different from the one presented to the NMA. “No ground penetrating radar survey (GPRS) has been conducted to ascertain the archaeological and historical importance lying buried in the subsoil of 75m radius (Construction zone) of centrally protected monuments.”

In response to the affidavit submitted, Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija pointed out that an NOC was granted by the NMA on September 4, 2021. He further submitted that he would like to file a specific reply to the joint inspection report since it proceeds on the basis that no such permission has been obtained from the NMA.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice R K Pattanaik asked the state government to file the reply on or before June 20 and fixed June 22 as the next date of hearing on the matter. The High Court has also asked the state government to keep in view the observations made by the ASI as and when it undertakes any further work at the site.