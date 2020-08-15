One-third of Odisha’s Berhampur has Covid antibodies: Sero survey

It was found that 31 per cent of those sampled have developed antibodies. (Representational)

The latest serological survey conducted by the ICMR-run Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Odisha has found that almost one-third of the population of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation in Ganjam district has developed antibodies against Covid-19.

From the municipal corporation limits, which has a population of 4.5 lakh, a total of 2,830 samples were jointly collected by the RMRC, the Health Department and MKCG Medical College in Berhampur between August 3 and 7 for the survey, which aimed at estimating the prevalence of the virus to assess the spread of the pandemic.

It was found that 31 per cent of those sampled have developed antibodies. “The prevalence ranged from 7 per cent in some wards and 60 per cent in others,” said RMRC director Dr Sanghmitra Pati.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhubaneswar News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd