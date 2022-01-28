One-third of Odisha rural poll posts won unelected, 90% of them by BJD

The Opposition BJP and Congress have cried foul as the ruling BJD’s candidates formed 90 per cent of the 36,976 panchayat election nominees declared to have been elected uncontested by the Election Commission. This is for the first time in the state that one-third of the posts in a rural election have been won uncontested.

Of the total 91,890 wards in the state, 36,523 were won uncontested. So were 126 of the total 6,793 posts of sarpanch. Also elected unopposed were 326 candidates of the total 6,793 nominees running for panchayat samiti posts.

The opposition alleged the ruling BJD had threatened candidates from other parties to withdraw their nominations and used foul means to keep them away. “The ruling party’s leaders were given charge at the district level to manage the withdrawal of nominations. That such a huge number of seats won uncontested definitely raises questions. We too are in touch with all our party cadres at the district and ward levels. Every discrepancy will be reported and we will approach the State Election Commission with enough evidence against the BJD,” BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said. “We have instances where candidates owing allegiance to the BJP were threatened and pressured to withdraw from the contest.”

Congress spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra said, “These are seats where the BJD knew that a win would have been difficult if all parties had contested. Because they were unsure of a win, they used all the force to keep candidates away.”

The BJD, however, rejected the allegations and said that if there had indeed been any such incidents, they should have been reported to the commission before it notified the successful candidates.

On Thursday the commission also released the breakup of candidates for zilla parishad zones. While the BJD has fielded candidates from all the 851 seats, BJP and Congress candidates are in the fray from 848 and 836 seats respectively. Candidates fielded by other parties are the BSP (159), JMM (47), CPM (72), CPI (38), AAP (32), AJSU (12), others (211) and independents (298).