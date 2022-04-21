Women gives birth under torchlight in Odisha hospital, inquiry ordered

Authorities in Odisha ordered a probe after a video of a woman giving birth under the torchlight of a mobile phone due to a power outage at a community health centre in the state’s Ganjam district went viral.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr. Uma Mishra told indianexpress.com that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

On Monday, Tapaswini Sahu of the Kalambo village in the Ganjam district was taken to the Community Health Centre around 4 pm after complaining of labour pain. At around 7 pm, she was taken to the labour room, but the power supply went off.

Since the process could not be delayed, the baby was delivered under torchlight. Dr Pragyan Prathama of the centre said, “Without power supply, the delivery could not have been delayed. So, I had to conduct the delivery under a cellphone torch as there was no generator or inverter facility available at the CHC.”

Sahu gave birth to a boy and both the mother and the newborn are stable.