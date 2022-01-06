Odisha woman who died in December had Omicron: officials

A 45-year-old woman from Odisha, who died on December 27, was found to have been infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, officials said on Thursday. Health authorities said further investigation would be conducted to determine what specifically caused her death.

The woman, a native of Odisha’s Balangir district, was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir on December 20 after she suffered from a brain stroke. Three days later, she was shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla. On December 23, she tested positive for Covid-19, and her sample was sent for genome sequencing. Her genome sequencing result, showing that she had the Omicron variant, came on Wednesday, officials said.

The health department, however, is further investigating the cause of her death.

“The woman was found positive for Omicron. But we are still clinically investigating the cause of death because we cannot say whether she succumbed to Covid or died of stroke,” Balangir Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Snehalata Sahu said. “Since she was not a foreign returnee, her sample was sent a few days after she had tested positive as a part of surveillance,” Sahu added.

All her close contacts are being traced and their samples sent for testing, authorities said.

“We are auditing the death and the CDMO has been directed to submit a detailed report, including source of infection and treatment details. The cause of death can be ascertained only after the audit,” Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said.

On Thursday, Odisha reported that 1,897 new Covid cases were recorded over the past 24 hours. This was the highest single-day spike in five months. The state has so far reported 61 cases of the Omicron variant.