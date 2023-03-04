Odisha vigilance recovers Rs 1 crore cash during raid on properties of Additional Director of Mines

The vigilance department sleuths Friday recovered cash worth Rs 1 crore and other movable and immovable assets during multiple raids on properties of Additional Director of Mines, Odisha, Umesh Chandra Jena.

The searches were conducted simultaneously in 13 places across Bhubaneswar and his native district of Keonjhar on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Vigilance sources said 13 teams led by 10 deputy Superintendent of Police, seven inspectors and other staff conducted the search on the strength of search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During the searches so far, the sleuths found one multi-storied building in the state capital, three buildings in Keonjhar and five plots in prime locations in Keonjhar. The vigilance officials also unearthed gold jewellery of approximately 650 gram, a four-wheeler and two two-wheelers. Sources said the bank accounts, insurance and other deposits and investments are under verification.

On recovery of cash and other assets, Jena’s son claimed the wealth was acquired through his businesses. He runs seven firms. Similarly, Jena’s wife also claimed commission income from an insurance agency. “These claims are under verification. The search is on and further inquiry is being carried out,” said an official of the state vigilance.