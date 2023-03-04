Odisha: Vigilance arrests mines, irrigation officials in DA cases

Vigilance sleuths Saturday arrested Umesh Chandra Jena, additional director of mines, Odisha, for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance sleuths had conducted searches on 13 properties related to Jena since Friday.

The official was found to have in possession of Rs 1.64 crore in cash, gold jewellery of 650-gm, one multi-storied building in Bhubaneswar and three in his native district Keonjhar, five plots in Keonjhar, two four-wheelers and two two-wheelers, said a Vigilance official.

Before serving as additional director of mines at the state mines directorate, Jena had served as deputy director of mines in different circles of the state, including Joda in Keonjhar, Koida in Sundargarh and Jajpur.

Another senior official, Kandarpa Pradhan, additional chief engineer, minor irrigation circle, Koraput-Balangir-Kalahandi (KBK), was also arrested by the Odisha Vigilance in a DA case.

The Vigilance had conducted searches on multiple properties associated with Pradhan. They found three flats in Bhubaneswar, two buildings in Angul, five plots in and around Angul town, two four-wheelers, one two-wheeler and 530 gms of gold belonged to the official, said a statement.