Odisha: Union MoS files anticipatory bail plea in assault case

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu on Friday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Orissa High Court in connection with an alleged assault case registered against him at the Baripada police station on January 21.

The Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs was accused of attacking Mayurbhanj District Deputy Director (Planning) Aswini Mallick and Assistant Director Debasish Mohapatra with a chair. Mohapatra had alleged in his complaint that he had fractured his arm in the attack. The incident had taken place in the local office room of the minister at Baripada, the district headquarter town of Mayurbhanj, during a review meeting, the complaint stated.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Tudu under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (assault), 294 (use of obscene words) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

The date of hearing of the plea is yet to be decided.

Earlier this week, the investigation into the alleged assault had gained momentum after police teams had started verifying footages of the office. Tudu is yet to be questioned in the matter, a police official said.

“This is a ploy of the BJD to defame me and my party. The ruling party had suffered a setback in the last elections in Mayurbhanj and are now turning to fallacious means to gain ground,” Tudu said. He also denied all the allegations against him.

“The investigation is still underway. We have recorded statements of the witnesses in the case under 164 of CrPC and are scanning CCTV footage,” said additional SP Suresh Chandra Patra.