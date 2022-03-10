scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Must Read

Odisha: Two killed, one injured as bridge collapses in Cuttack

A portion of a bridge connecting Chhatra Bazaar and Malgodown in Cuttack city collapsed on Wednesday evening.

By: Express News Service | Bhubaneswar |
March 10, 2022 9:40:47 am
Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said: "This is unfortunate and all necessary measures are being taken. A thorough investigation will also be conducted."

Two people were killed and one grievously injured after a portion of a bridge connecting Chhatra Bazaar and Malgodown in Cuttack city collapsed on Wednesday evening, the police said.

According to officials, the three were contractual labourers working near the site when the incident happened.

“We will continue the rescue operations to ensure that no one is left under the debris,” Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh said, adding that the exact reason behind the mishap will be ascertained only after a probe was carried out by the concerned agency.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said: “This is unfortunate and all necessary measures are being taken. A thorough investigation will also be conducted.”

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased and ordered an inquiry by the office of Revenue Divisional Commissionerate (RDC).

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Bhubaneswar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 10: Latest News

Advertisement