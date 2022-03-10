Odisha: Two killed, one injured as bridge collapses in Cuttack

Two people were killed and one grievously injured after a portion of a bridge connecting Chhatra Bazaar and Malgodown in Cuttack city collapsed on Wednesday evening, the police said.

According to officials, the three were contractual labourers working near the site when the incident happened.

“We will continue the rescue operations to ensure that no one is left under the debris,” Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh said, adding that the exact reason behind the mishap will be ascertained only after a probe was carried out by the concerned agency.

Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said: “This is unfortunate and all necessary measures are being taken. A thorough investigation will also be conducted.”

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased and ordered an inquiry by the office of Revenue Divisional Commissionerate (RDC).