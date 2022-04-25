Odisha: Tension in Ganjam district after murder of two BJD leaders

Tension erupted in Digapahandi area of Odisha’s Ganjam district after two BJD leaders were allegedly murdered over political rivalry on Sunday night, the police said, identifying the deceased as Sudarshan Suara and Sudhir Patra of Chasanimakhandi village.

According to the police, the two were called to Bhismagiri village to attend a meeting between BJD workers and party dissidents. The groups had allegedly locked horns over victory and losses in the rural polls held in February this year. The duo had managed to sort out the differences between elected representatives of the panchayat and the defeated BJD candidates.

After the meeting, Sudarshan and Sudhir were heading home when they were allegedly attacked by unidentified armed men, the police said. Both sustained severe injuries on their head and chest, officers added.

“We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused. Only then we can comment on the motive behind the murder,” a senior police official said. However, considering that the murders happened immediately after the high-voltage meeting in Bhismagiri, investigators are questioning the attendees.

The two leaders were rushed to a hospital in Digapahandi where the doctors declared Sudarshan dead, the police said. A severely injured Sudhir was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, but succumbed on the way, they added.

“We have formed a special team to nab the culprits. Raids are underway in multiple places. Police patrolling has been intensified in the area,” Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said. No arrests have been made yet.

This is the sixth killing of a BJD worker in Ganjam in the last three months. On February 23, a BJD worker was murdered near Kendupadar within Aska police limits. On March 5, a BJD leader was killed in Badagada area within Gangapur police limits in Dharakote block. Two other murders were reported in Polasara area on March 18 and in Kukudakhandi block the following day.