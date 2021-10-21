Odisha teacher case: Police say killing planned

October 21, 2021 2:42:46 am
A day after arresting the key accused in the teacher’s murder case, Odisha police said the killing was pre-planned. They also confirmed that the skeletan remains were those of the deceased. The remains were recovered along with the teacher’s belongings from an under-construction stadium in Kalahandi on Tuesday.
The case triggered outrage, with the BJP calling for a 12-hour shutdown on Wednesday.
Northern range DIG Deepak Kumar said in Bolangir, “The prime accused buried the teacher’s body in the school playground before burning it. The pit for hiding the body was dug earlier and filled with mud early on October 9.” The family of the deceased filed a complaint against the accused, alleging she mysteriously disappeared after accompanying him in his car to Bhawanipatna on October 8. Kumar said, “We have enough evidence that suggests the murder was pre-planned.”
