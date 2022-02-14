Odisha rural polls: LWE-affected districts seek merging of polling booths

DAYS AFTER two persons were killed in separate incidents of IED blasts suspected to be triggered by Maoists, districts under Left Wing Extremism have sought merging of polling booths for effectively maintaining law and order situation during the upcoming rural polls.

A number of posters, pamphlets and handwritten letters, have also come up across Kalahandi and Kandhmahal threatening the villagers to boycott the polls or face consequences. The IED blasts were also reported from the two districts, four days apart.

The five-phase rural polls will begin on February 16 and continue till February 24.

The Kalahandi district administration has urged the State Election Commission to merge 96 polling booths in the district while the Kandhamal district administration has sought clustering of 94 polling booths.

“There have been instances of posters put up by Maoists in villages. So to smoothly carry out the election process, we have urged the SEC to combine 96 polling booths into 24. This will help in better concentration of our forces in specific locations,” an official from Kalahandi said.

In Kandhamal, the district administration has sought a merger of 94 booths into 20 booths.

In Malkangiri, where multiple villages in the Swabhiman Anchal, an erstwhile Maoist bastion, will be voting for the first time in panchayat elections, the district administration has sought merger of 80 sensitive booths to 20.

To further keep vigil in these areas, the Odisha police has also decided to deploy drones in the regions where forces can not be mobilised. “Multiple polling booths are being set up in very interior areas of these districts. It will be difficult to mobilise the forces everywhere. So we deploy drones and also helicopters for continuous vigil in these areas,” a senior police official said.

Voting will be held in 91.913 booths of the state and a total of 225 platoons of police will be deployed for the polls.