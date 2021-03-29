Odisha RTI activist suffers critical injuries in bomb attack

Sarbeswar Behura, also a BJP leader from Jajpur, was going home when the bike-borne men attacked his car near Imam Nagar village on Saturday night.

A Right to Information activist was critically injured after two people hurled bombs at his car, the police said Sunday.

Sarbeswar Behura, also a BJP leader from Jajpur, was going home when the bike-borne men attacked his car near Imam Nagar village on Saturday night. Behura’s co-passenger, Sushant Behera, was injured in the attack. Both are being treated at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said.

Behura has uncovered several irregularities in government schemes from the district.

“We have recorded the victim’s statement and have filed an FIR under attempt to murder. The accused are yet to be identified,” said Jajpur SP Rahul PR.