Odisha: Royal family descendant arrested for killing mother over property dispute

The Odisha Police Wednesday arrested a descendant of an erstwhile royal family of the state for allegedly killing his 75-year-old mother reportedly over a property dispute in Cuttack, the police said.

According to the police, the accused, Subhendra Narayan Bhanjadeo (57), hacked his mother to death using a sharp weapon. The incident took place Tuesday night at their residence in Srivihar Colony which comes under the Bidanasi police station limits.

Subhendra was enraged over an argument between the two over some property dispute, the police said. The victim, Paresh Kumari Devi (75), the wife of the grandson of ‘Raja’ Rajendra Narayan Bhanjadeo of Kanika, succumbed to her injuries before she could be taken to the hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s daughter Jayanti Samantray, Bhanjadeo was booked under charges of murder and later arrested. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

As per the FIR filed by Samantray, there was a heated argument between the duo Saturday following which, Samantray had shifted her mother to the upper floor of the house to live with her.

“Arguments over division of the property which belongs to my mother have been a recurring affair. My brother always blamed my mother for not providing him enough. I had shifted my mother with me because I did not want the matter to worsen any further. But late Tuesday night, he entered her room and killed her,” Samantray said.

“The accused has been arrested based on the FIR and evidence. We have seized the murder weapon and also gathered CCTV footage which provides incriminating circumstantial evidence to the crime. Prima facie it appears to be a case of property dispute but we are investigating further. Interrogation is underway,” a police official said.