Odisha revises school timings amid heatwave, classes to begin at 6 am

Amid the prevalent heatwave conditions, the Odisha government has revised the timings of schools in the state by shifting the classes to earlier in the day. Starting on May 2, schools will conduct offline classes from 6 am to 9 am, a notification issued by the School and Mass Education department stated.

“The government, after careful consideration, has been pleased to reschedule the timing of teaching hours in all schools from 6.00 am to 9.00 am w.e.f. 2nd May, 2022. However, the examinations already scheduled by different boards/councils will continue as usual,” the government notification read.

“The government has said that the Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) prepared by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will be conducted during this summer vacation. This LRP is applicable for government and government-aided schools. The students who are being promoted from Class 3 up to Class 10, including new admissions, and Class 11 students who will be promoted to Class 12 will be covered under this plan,” it added.

Meanwhile, Bishnupada Sethi, principal secretary of the school and mass education department, said, “As ascertained from the IMD, the temperature at any station in Odisha by 8.30 am is around 32 to 34 degrees centigrade during May, so by 9 am, it should not cross 35 degrees. But we are expecting the temperature to fall from May 2, so by 9 am it would not even reach 33 degrees. We have asked schools to close by 9 am, after serving meals. The children will benefit both on account of learning loss recovery lessons and mid-day meals.”

On Sunday, 15 weather stations in Odisha recorded a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. The state has been experiencing a searing heatwave for the past one week. The temperatures are, however, expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius this week.