Odisha requests Centre for more vaccines as Covid-19 cases rise

With a spurt in new Covid-19 cases, Odisha Wednesday requested the Union Health Ministry to release more doses of the vaccine while adding that the state can only conduct vaccinations for another three days with the available stock.

Odisha on Wednesday reported 791 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, taking the total cases to 3,44,647. The death toll stands at 1,923.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), P K Mohapatra Wednesday wrote a letter to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, requesting more doses of the vaccine for the state. “As on April 6, we have stock of 3, 47,180 doses of Covishield and 1,36,820 doses of Covaxin vaccine with peripheral Cold Chain Points. Presently, there is NIL stock of Covishield vaccine in all Regional & District vaccine stores in the state,” the letter read.

“As this will adversely impact timely administration of the second dose of vaccine as well as delay vaccination of more vulnerable persons, especially in view of the rising Covid cases the state, I would like to reiterate that at least 15 to 20 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine may kindly be allocated to Odisha immediately for conducting planned session smoothly in coming days,” Mohapatra said in the letter.

Odisha has so far administered more than 35.67 lakh doses of vaccine. Following the shortage, the state also closed down nearly 400 vaccination centres Wednesday.

“We have closed 400 vaccination centres and the target is unattainable with the current shortage. We are waiting for a response from the centre,” said Bijay Panigrahi, Director, Health and Family Welfare department.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also directed the health department to strengthen its manpower specifically in districts in the western part of the state and redeploy doctors, paramedics, and laboratory technicians to western Odisha districts.

The state police have also initiated a 10-day drive starting Wednesday for strict enforcement of Covid-19 safety protocols.