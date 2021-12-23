Odisha reports two more Omicron cases, tally rises to 4

Odisha on Thursday reported two more Omicron cases, taking the tally to four. Two children, aged 11 and 15, who had returned to Khurda from Nigeria were diagnosed with the new variant of coronavirus.

The children have mild symptoms and have been admitted to SUM Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar. Their mother, meanwhile, tested negative, said officials.

“Nine samples were sent for sequencing to the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) on Wednesday, of which two tested positive for the new variant. So far 16 samples have been sequenced and four have tested positive for Omicron,” ILS Director, Dr Ajay Parida said.

On Tuesday, Odisha reported the first two cases of Omicron in the state after two men, aged 41 and 43, who had recently returned from Nigeria and Qatar respectively, were diagnosed with the variant. Both of them are said to be in stable condition.

“More than 8,000 people have returned to the state since November last week, with around 1,600 from countries which are at high risk. Twelve of them have so far tested positive for Covid-19 their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. All their close contacts are being traced and their health conditions are being monitored as well,” director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Odisha on Thursday reported 155 new Covid-19 cases.