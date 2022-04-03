Odisha: Earthen stoves in Puri Jagannath temple vandalised, joint probe ordered

More than 40 earthen stoves were found vandalised in the kitchen of the Puri Jagannath temple on Sunday morning, officials said. The matter came to light when the doors of the ‘Roshaghara’ or the temple kitchen were opened on Sunday morning. It is being suspected that the stoves were vandalised in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The Puri temple kitchen, which is one of the largest of its kind in the country, has a total of 240 earthen stoves.

“The matter will be thoroughly probed. Anybody found responsible for the vandalism will face disciplinary action,” temple administrator (development) Ajay Jena said. The temple administration and the police will jointly investigate the incident of vandalism, he added.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident happened after 11pm on Saturday night. We are examining CCTV footage from the area,” a police official said.

Puri collector Samarth Varma said, “A joint inquiry has been initiated by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Administrator (Niti) and additional SP (temple security). No rituals were affected today because of the incident.”

Around 100 servitors run the Roshaghara kitchen. The food cooked at the Roshaghara can serve one lakh devotees every day. Going by the custom of the Puri temple, the food is first offered to Lord Jagannath and then Goddess Bimala, after which it is called the ‘Mahaprasad’ and distributed among the devotees.