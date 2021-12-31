Odisha: Proposal for land rights to slumdwellers, others cleared by Cabinet

The Odisha cabinet on Friday cleared nine proposals including grant-in-aid under 7th Pay Commission to eligible teaching and non-teaching employees of new-aided non-government schools, and land rights to slum dwellers in five municipal corporations of the state.

In a major decision, the state cabinet approved Jaga Mission for slum dwellers in five municipal corporations – Berhampur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

“Realizing the difficulties in the implementation of the Property Rights to Slum Dwellers in the Corporation areas and to ensure land tenure security and to avail housing assistance under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), it has been proposed to confer land rights on the slum households of Municipal Corporations in the line of the land rights conferred upon the households of the Municipalities and NACs by effecting necessary amendments in the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003,” chief secretary SC Mohapatra said.

Wherever it is possible to provide property rights, municipal corporations will grant property rights, otherwise the corporations will have the flexibility of granting the land rights to the slum households in-situ over a land upto an extent of 45 sq.mt, according to the proposal.

If the slum households belong to the EWS category, land rights are proposed to be granted free of cost over an area of 30 sq.mt. If the slum household is in occupation of a patch of land, which is less than 30 square meter and vacant government land is available adjacent to the dwelling unit, it is proposed that land right shall be granted over a land as nearly as 30 sq.mt. by amalgamating the land available for the purpose.The proposal is expected to benefit around 2.4 lakh households covering around 9.7 lakh population in the 5 municipal corporation areas.

In another proposal, around 26,164 employees of the non-government aided schools and madrasas will receive the benefits of grant-in-aid with effect from January 1, 2022. The state cabinet also approved the proposal of the higher education department for the amendment of the recruitment and conditions of service of laboratory assistant-cum-storekeeper, librarian, and physical education teacher of government colleges.

As per the amendment, the laboratory assistant-cum-storekeeper, librarian, and physical education teacher of government colleges will no more be recruited through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Instead, they will be selected through the selection board of the higher education department.